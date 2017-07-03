New Trailer For Tupac Biopic 'All Eyez On Me' Tells The Real Story

This spring rapper Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining an elite club that includes Run DMC, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys, and N.W.A. What better time then to drop, the long-awaited biopic on the slain rapper's legendary career? But first, this new trailer hopes to show fans of Tupac that the film will do justice to who many consider among the best lyricists in history.Titled after Tupac's fourth and final studio album and featuring direction by's Benny Boom, All Eyez on Me took a long time to get going because the search for a star took an eternity. That difficult job went to newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr., who looks like he may have been cloned from Tupac's DNA. Whether he can match his charisma on and off the stage remains to be seen. He'll be surrounded by a ton of talent that includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic Santana, Keith Robinson, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Money-B of Digital Underground, and Jamal Woolard reprising hisrole as Biggie Smalls.opens June 16th.