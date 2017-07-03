3/07/2017
New Trailer For 'Kong: Skull Island' Is Nothing But Action
Kong: Skull Island is only a few days away from hitting theaters, and for me it's a film I've been anticipating for a long time. In fact, I'm mere hours away from seeing it and usually around this time I stop watching trailers. I should've stuck to that with this latest promo, labeled the "Groove" trailer, because mostly it gives away a bunch of big action shots. >sigh<
The point is, you may want to avoid this noisy, rock-fueled trailer that kinda takes you out of the film's 1970s atmosphere. But that's up to you. I think you know what the film is about: an exhibition to a mysterious island reveals the giant ape we all know and love, but he's hardly the only monstrous creature to be feared. There are others that may be even worse.
Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts with Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, and John Goodman starring, Kong: Skull Island opens March 10th.