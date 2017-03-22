3/22/2017
New 'Terminator' Films Won't Include Arnold Schwarzenegger
Attempts to keep the Terminator franchise alive have not gone well, whether it was with Terminator Salvation or Terminator Genisys. Proving that Arnold Schwarzenegger's presence means nothing anymore, the most recent film couldn't even crack $100M domestic, although it did much better overseas. Paramount stuck a knife in any hopes for sequels, including that TV series they once considered, and recently set out on a total reboot led by James Cameron and Deadpool director, Tim Miller. Promising, yes, but is 'Genisys' completely dead or what? Uh, yeah.
The New York Daily News tapped into one of their sources who says anything involving 'Genisys' is dead. And along with that goes any connection Schwarzenegger has with the franchise. Daaaaaaaaamn.
It is over for The Terminator and Arnold. The studio has taken the sequel off the production slate completely, meaning there is no pre-production or any plans for another sequel. The talent had been offered long term deals, but this is not happening. The Genisys movie was seen as a way of reviving (the franchise), but the critics were not happy and somehow the studio bosses fell out of love with making more, even though they made huge profits.
So what's going to make this next attempt ANY different? Keep in mind that every Terminator revival has come with big promises. Skydance CEO David Ellison seems to think they've found the answer, telling Collider...
“I will say we have resolved the future of the franchise and believe me its an incredibly bright future. I think where it’s going will be the continuation of what the fans really wanted since ‘T2.'
Yeah, we'll see. Details will start emerging later this year, apparently, and hopefully they'll be to clarify Cameron's role in all of this. He may be the difference maker in setting Terminator back on the right course.