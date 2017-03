New 'Terminator' Films Won't Include Arnold Schwarzenegger

Attempts to keep the Terminator franchise alive have not gone well, whether it was withor. Proving that Arnold Schwarzenegger's presence means nothing anymore, the most recent film couldn't even crack $100M domestic, although it did much better overseas. Paramount stuck a knife in any hopes for sequels, including that TV series they once considered, and recently set out on a total reboot led by James Cameron and Deadpool director, Tim Miller . Promising, yes, but is 'Genisys' completely dead or what? Uh, yeah. The New York Daily News tapped into one of their sources who says anything involving 'Genisys' is dead. And along with that goes any connection Schwarzenegger has with the franchise. Daaaaaaaaamn.So what's going to make this next attempt ANY different? Keep in mind that every Terminator revival has come with big promises. Skydance CEO David Ellison seems to think they've found the answer, telling Collider ...“I will say we have resolved the future of the franchise and believe me its an incredibly bright future. I think where it’s going will be the continuation of what the fans really wanted since ‘Yeah, we'll see. Details will start emerging later this year, apparently, and hopefully they'll be to clarify Cameron's role in all of this. He may be the difference maker in settingback on the right course.