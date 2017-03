New 'Star Wars' Characters Will Have Bigger Role In Future Movies

Theuniverse is supposedly a really big place, but you'd never know it to watch the movies. They all tend to focus on the same events and core group of characters, and while we saw some new additions in 'The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One', the stories themselves were still linked to what we already knew. But that may be about to change according to writer Gary Whitta, who says the legacy characters may be relied on less and less. He tells Comingsoon ...A brand new Star Wars character with no continuity baggage and no relationship to the actions of the Skywalkers or Darth Vader? Yes please. The question is whether Disney/Lucasfilm wants such a thing since it could be a tougher sell, but 'Rogue One' should have helped ease those fears.