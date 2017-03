New Looks And Deeper Plot Details For Bong Joon-Ho's 'Okja'

The great news about Bong Joon-ho's latest,, besides that it exists, is that Netflix is giving the monster flick a theatrical run alongside a streaming release. They've been pretty reluctant to do that in any measurable way, and hopefully they'll realize this is the kind of movie the popular director's fans will want to see on the big screen rather than on their couches.A handful of new images have been released featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, and young star An Seo Hyun. But the most important update is the longer synopsis, which fleshes out details on the story of a young girl on the run from an evil corporation that threatens her best friend, a creature named Okja.Also starring Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Paul Dano, and Giancarlo Esposito,hits Netflix on June 28th.