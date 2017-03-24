3/24/2017
New 'Justice League' Teasers Bring Batman & The Flash Into The Action
Warner Bros. is really ramping things up towards the debut of a brand new Justice League trailer this Saturday. We already received one teaser featuring Jason Momoa's Aquaman, joined by a new poster. And now we have more teasers and character one-sheets, the first featuring Ben Affleck's Batman and the second Ezra Miller as The Flash. Presumably we'll get Wonder Woman and Cyborg soon. Oh yeah, and the above image was just released on the movie's official site. Lots going on all of the sudden.
Look super close at the UK Batman teaser and you'll see J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon. It's such a minor glimpse that it might as well not count, to be honest. Here's the synopsis for Zack Snyder's anticipated film!
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Justice League opens November 17th.