New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

I don't know if it's been made clear just how much of a big deal it is that Elizabeth Debicki is playing Ayesha in. The character is an immensely powerful cosmic being, the genetic opposite of Adam Warlock, who many a fan have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of since it appeared his cocoon was seen in. If Marvel has plans of doing more movies set in deep space, Ayesha and Adam Warlock will definitely be at the center of it.All that is a lengthy way of saying Ayesha figures in one of the new character posters that has been released to celebrate the first day of advance ticket sales. The other images feature Chris Pratt as Star-Lord; Dave Bautista as Drax; Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, the living planet Ego; Pom Klementieff as Mantis; Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper; Zoe Saldana as Gamora; Karen Gillan as Nebula; Michael Rooker as Yondu; and Baby Groot voiced by Vin Diesel.opens May 5th, so get your tickets now!