New 'Bright' Photos Feature Will Smith And Orc Joel Edgerton

What do you get combining the gritty cop flicks ofanddirector David Ayer with the magical creatures of? You get, a Netflix original film that the streaming network has invested a hefty $90M+ into. We've already seen a surprising teaser for the Will Smith headliner in which he wields a giant Excalibur-esque sword, and now we're getting new images featuring his orc partner, played by Joel Edgerton.Speaking with EW , Smith also referencedandwhile revealing what it was that drew him to the story of a human cop partnered up with the LAPD's first orc police officer...Yeah, this is definitely right up Ayer's alley, and a good way for him to reunite with Smith who he worked with on. At the very least Bright promises to be unlike anything else on Netflix. The film debuts this December with Edgar Ramirez and Noomi Rapace co-starring.