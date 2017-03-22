New 'Baywatch' Trailer And Poster Grabs 'em By The Beach Balls

If there was any thought thatmight resemble the admittedly cheesy surfside drama that made David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson famous, all one needs to do is look at the brand new poster seen above. Yeah, it doesn't leave much to the imagination, does it? The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, hopes to grab audiences by the beach balls, and a new trailer for it is here, too.As expected the buff dudes are matched by gorgeous beach beauties in red swimwear: Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, and lfenesh Hadera co-star, with Seth Gordon directing the film that finds the mismatched lifeguards trying to solve a criminal plot that threatens the beach's future.opens May 26th.