3/10/2017
New 'Alien: Covenant' Teaser Introduces Michael Fassbender's Droid, Walter
I have a feeling Ridley Scott is gradually turning over the reins of Alien over to his son, Luke, and won't be surprised if he directs one of the remaining movies. Luke, who directed he sci-fi actioner Morgan last year, was behind the camera for the Alien: Covenant prologue a couple of weeks ago. And now he's back with a new promo that introduces us to Walter, one of the twin droids Michael Fassbender will be playing.
Of course, the other droid is the devious David, who survived the events of Prometheus and now rules over a far off planet that appears to be an uncharted paradise. It's not. The promo shows Walter's creation, or his "birth", but one only hopes he hasn't been programmed to be quite as dangerous as his counterpart.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.