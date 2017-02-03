3/02/2017
Netflix's 'Sand Castle' Trailer Sends Henry Cavill & Nicholas Hoult To War
If it seems like every other movie has just been picked up by Netflix, well you're not far off. The last few days they've been dropping looks at new flicks featuring Brad Pitt, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Will Smith, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. They've also got the Iraq War drama Sand Castle, which features Superman himself, Henry Cavill.
Also starring Nicholas Hoult and Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus), the film is set in 2003 Iraq and follows a group of soldiers charged with fixing a broken water system in the dangerous village of Baqubah. There they face fear, resent, and violence in an effort to change the peoples' hearts and minds.
Directed by rising star filmmaker Fernando Coimbra (A Wolf at the Door), Sand Castle hits Netflix on April 21st.