Netflix Is Staying In The Adam Sandler Business With Four More Movies

Adam Sandler's exclusive 4-picture deal with Netflix really seems to have lit a fire under him. He's cranked out two absolutely atrocious movies in record time,and, with a third undoubtedly awful one,, right around the corner. But we've told you repeatedly that despite the utter lack of quality of these movies they have been huge for Netflix, according to them, and that's why they are eager to keep Sandler under their umbrella.Netflix has extended their deal with Sandler to include four more movies. That's right, there will now be eight movies total with five left to go. What these movies are we don't know yet, and honestly, they seem to pop up out of thin air, fart in the room then leave.On the plus side, we don't have to see Sandler's face on giant billboards or in movie theaters anymore. Netflix will premiereon April 14th.