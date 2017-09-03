Netflix Is Giving Bong Joon-ho's 'Okja' A Theatrical Run Of Questionable Scope

As Netflix has steadily increased their number of original features, they haven't changed their distribution model very much. For the most part they just keep releasing everything through the streaming service while keeping theatrical releases to a barebones minimum. A good case can be made for this being the reasonwas ignored at awards season a couple of years ago. Hopefully they're willing to expand on that for Bong Joon-ho's upcoming monster flick,, because it seems like a film designed for the big screen.Netflix has confirmed Okja will get a day and date theatrical release in the United States and South Korea when it hits on June 28th. Just how wide is anybody's guess, but until we hear otherwise I wouldn't count on it being very big. Netflix has yet to find a U.S. distributor for the film, as well, although they do have one for the overseas rollout.stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, and Seo-Hyun Ahn, telling the story of a little girl who must protect her best friend, a creature named Okja, from a power-hungry multinational corporation.