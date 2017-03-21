3/21/2017
'My Cousin Rachel' Trailer Has Rachel Weisz Playing A Dangerous Game
Author Daphne Du Maurier has had a number of her novels adapted to the screen, and at least a couple of them are certified gems. Alfred Hitchcock gave us the Best Picture-winning Rebecca and turned one of her short stories into The Birds (the less said about Jamaica Inn the better) while Nicolas Roeg gave us the controversial thriller Don't Look Now. Will the latest Du Maurier adaptation, My Cousin Rachel, measure up? Could it possibly?
Starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin with Roger Michell (Hyde Park on Hudson) directing, the period piece centers on a young Englishman who seeks revenge against his beautiful, mysterious cousin who he thinks murdered his beloved guardian. But as we see in this trailer, Weisz's charming character gets his emotions all tied up in knots.
My Cousin Rachel opens June 9th.