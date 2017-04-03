3/04/2017
'Mission Impossible 6' Adds 'The Crown' Star Vanessa Kirby In Lead Role
Perhaps realizing they struck gold with The White Queen actress Rebecca Ferguson since she stole every scene in Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation, another star from a royal series has been added to the sequel. Variety reports Vanessa Kirby, best known for Netflix's hit series, The Crown, has joined Mission: Impossible 6.
Kirby joins Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner, and the returning Rebecca Ferguson. with Christopher McQuarrie back as director. We don't know much about Kirby's role but it's being described as a lead similar to Ferguson's, which means we'll get to see another hot Brit in a long dress beating up dudes, snipin' fools, ridin' motorcycles, and making us forget Cruise is actually the star of this franchise.
Mission: Impossible- British Invasion opens July 27th 2018.