3/27/2017
Miles Teller Joins Nicolas Winding Refn's Amazon Series 'Too Old To Die Young'
Oh, so Miles Teller couldn't be convinced on a move to TV to save the failed Divergent franchise, but working on a new Amazon series with Nicolas Winding Refn is perfectly fine? Yeah, I can see that.
Teller is set to star in Too Old to Die Young, the crazy-sounding show penned by Refn and crime novelist/comic book writer Ed Brubaker. The 10-episode series follows a cop who teams up with the guy who killed his partner to venture into the seedy L.A. underbelly. Described as in the vein of Refn's Pusher trilogy, it will follow these characters' existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai.
Shooting begins this fall in Los Angeles on what will be the biggest small screen effort for both Teller and Refn, and I can't wait. [THR]