3/22/2017
Michael Shannon Frontrunner For Cable In 'Deadpool 2'
A decision on who will play Cable in Deadpool 2 should be coming up soon, and it's good to see that 20th Century Fox are taking this move seriously. The character is incredibly important to the X-Men universe, as the time-displaced future son of Scott "Cyclops" Summers and the eventual leader of X-Force, the militaristic mutant team that will get its own movie. We've heard Kyle Chandler and Stranger Things' David Harbour as contenders for the role, but now you can add an exciting new frontrunner in Michael Shannon.
According to THR, Shannon is the top choice to win the role, which would be a huge coup if they can get him. Shannon is one of the best actors around and he instantly makes everything better, like his recent Oscar-nominated turn in Nocturnal Animals. As for Chandler, he's apparently out of the mix while Harbour is still a possibility.
Whoever lands the gig will be paired up on-screen with Zazie Beetz who won the role of Cable's partner-in-crime, Domino.