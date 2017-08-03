3/08/2017
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' Is Back In The Race As Hugh Jackman Joins Cast
A little more than a year ago Christian Bale took his leave from Michael Mann's planned biopic on racer and car designer Enzo Ferrari, citing concerns about the weight gain required for the role. His leaving put the film on ice and we haven't heard anything about it since, but now suddenly it's back on the starting blocks with a brand new lead and a new title.
Hugh Jackman, who doesn't have to worry about staying shredded for Wolverine roles anymore, is willing to pack on pounds for the newly-titled Ferrari. He'll be joined by the still-attached Noomi Rapace in the film based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races that centers on the founder of one of the world's most famous car brands, his love of racing, and his competition with Maserati.
A lot can change in the meantime as shooting won't begin until summer of next year, on top of Mann's meticulous planning and direction. Don't expect to see this until 2019 at the earliest, possibly later. [Deadline]