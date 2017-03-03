3/03/2017
Michael K. Williams Joins Han Solo Spinoff In Key Role
There's not a single TV show, movie, commercial, comedy skit, whatever, that isn't instantly 100% cooler with The Wire's Michael K. Williams in it. That bodes pretty well for the upcoming Han Solo spinoff because Williams has just joined the cast in what is expected to be a major role.
Williams is the latest big name to join the annoyingly-untitled spinoff about young Han Solo's early adventures. Who's he playing? Nobody knows, and since plot details are being locked in carbonite we may not know for a while. Are we at the point where it'd be cool for him to be a Calrissian? Just curious.
Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke star with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing for an eventual release on May 25th 2018. [Variety]