Michael K. Williams Joins Han Solo Spinoff In Key Role

There's not a single TV show, movie, commercial, comedy skit, whatever, that isn't instantly 100% cooler with's Michael K. Williams in it. That bodes pretty well for the upcoming Han Solo spinoff because Williams has just joined the cast in what is expected to be a major role.Williams is the latest big name to join the annoyingly-untitled spinoff about young Han Solo's early adventures. Who's he playing? Nobody knows, and since plot details are being locked in carbonite we may not know for a while. Are we at the point where it'd be cool for him to be a Calrissian? Just curious.Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke star with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing for an eventual release on May 25th 2018. [ Variety