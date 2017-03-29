3/29/2017
Michael Bay Eyed To Produce And Direct An El Chapo Movie
Michael Bay's decade-long tenure blowing up giant robots is about to come to an end with Transformers: The Last Knight, but as of now he doesn't have anything specific lined up. That's surprising considering his frequent desire to branch out, which gave us Pain & Gain and 13 Hours. While he's keeping plenty busy as a producer, Bay is only now getting around to his next turn behind the camera, and it may be a film on notorious drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman.
Sony has picked up the rights to Cole Merrell and Douglas Century‘s forthcoming book Hunting El Chapo: The Thrilling Inside Story of The American Lawman Who Captures The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord. Merrell is the pseudonym of the DEA agent who led the manhunt to catch El Chapo, a chase that made headlines all across the globe. Bay is being sought to produce and possibly direct the film, even though he was hoping to buy the book's rights himself.
I don't know how many explosions were part of El Chapo's flight from justice, but Bay will find them and put them in his movie. [Deadline]