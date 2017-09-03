Melanie Lynskey & Nelsan Ellis Unpack Their Lives In The 'Little Boxes' Trailer

So I guess I'll be living vicariously through's Nelsan Ellis for a while. He's starring alongside the always-amazing Melanie Lynskey in the indie dramedy, in which they play an interracial couple who move with their son to an all-white suburban community in Rome, WA. Based on the newly-released trailer, things don't go well for them or their kid as they deal with societal racism in a town where the kids say, "We totally needed a black kid". Uh oh.The film is directed by Rob Meyer, who made a mark on the art house scene with. He co-wrote the script while Cary Fukunaga is on board as a producer. Along with Ellis and Lynskey the film co-stars Armani Jackson as their biracial son, Janeane Garofalo as their neighbor who likes liquid lunches (aka getting drunk at noon), and' Oona Laurence.opens April 14th.