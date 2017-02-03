3/02/2017
Marvel's 'Inhumans' Casts Ken Leung As Karnak
You may not know the name Ken Leung but guaranteed you know his face. Whether you remember him from his role as Miles on ABC's Lost, or for his small roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men: The Last Stand, Leung is a talented character actor on the big and small screen. Now he'll be seen on a regular basis again as part of Marvel's Inhumans, taking on the role of Karnak.
Leung joins the previously-cast Serinda Swan as Medusa, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, and Iwan Rheon as Maximus. Karnak is one of the most interesting members of the Inhuman royal family, as his power to find the faults in everything wasn't triggered by the Terrigen Mists. With his unique ability, Karnak serves as the crown's primary strategist.
Inhumans debuts this September with the first two episodes playing in IMAX theaters for a couple weeks. The rest of the eight-episode season will be on ABC.