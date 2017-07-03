Macon Blair's Road Comedy 'The Shitheads' To Star Tracy Morgan & Luke Wilson









Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson will star in Blair's next film, The Shitheads, a road trip movie that should allow Blair to flex his directing muscles. Here's the official description:





Described as “The Last Detail by way of Bret Easton Ellis,” the darkly comedic road movie follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab. Mayhem and general shenanigans do, in fact, ensue but it has not been confirmed at this time whether or not important life lessons are also learned.





This doesn't sound nearly as violent as Blair's other movies, but then again y'never know. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will produce through their Rough House Pictures banner, while Blair's buddy Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Blue Ruin) joins them as a producer. It's also good to see Morgan getting back into the game fully now, and working with Blair is an interesting next step in his comeback.

Macon Blair's directorial debut, the overly-titled, couldn't have gone better. The film debuted at Sundance to rave reviews and the Grand Jury Prize, which led to its Netflix premiere just a few weeks later. Now Blair is moving on to his sophomore effort, and it's another one with a title that may need some tweaking.