Live-Action 'Akira' Eyes 'Life' And 'Lights Out' Directors









Life director Daniel Espinosa and David Sandberg, who directed the hit horror Lights Out, are on the list of contenders. That's about all we know. Nothing on if someone has emerged as a frontrunner, or if these are just guys whose names have been mentioned as possibilities. This would be the biggest movie for either of them, though, and that's at least somewhat intriguing. According to the latest episode of the Meet the Movie Press show,director Daniel Espinosa and David Sandberg, who directed the hit horror, are on the list of contenders. That's about all we know. Nothing on if someone has emerged as a frontrunner, or if these are just guys whose names have been mentioned as possibilities. This would be the biggest movie for either of them, though, and that's at least somewhat intriguing.





Of course, the size, scope, and cost of Akira has been the problem all along. Warner Bros. balked at the proposed budget and made huge cuts to the production, and that included aiming for lesser-priced talent and slashing expensive scenes from the story. That was a few years ago when studios were all tightening their belts and maybe things have changed a little bit.