Neeson joins Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Andre Holland, and Daniel Kaluuya. In an interesting match, Neeson will play the husband to Davis' character, who joins with other widows to complete the dangerous heist that got all of their husbands killed. In other words, who knows how long Neeson will be sticking around for this one.





You can find Neeson most recently in Martin Scorsese's Silence and as the titular creature in A Monster Calls.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen's next film is an adaptation of the 1983 miniseries,, and most of the key roles belong to women, as the title suggests. While McQueen has rounded up a talented group of actresses for the leading roles, he isn't slacking on their male counterparts. According to The Wrap , Liam Neeson is in talks to join the impressive cast.