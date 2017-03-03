3/03/2017
Keanu Reeves Nets 'The Starling', Jaden Smith & Cara Delevingne Find 'Life In A Year'
After a pair of John Wick movies Keanu Reeves is looking to reduce the body count in his next film. He's entered talks to star in dramedy The Starling, and he'll be joining Isla Fisher who is wrapping up negotiations for a role. Directed by Dome Karukoski (Tom of Finland) and featuring a Black List script by Matt Harris, the film centers on a husband who begins building a garden to help his wife overcome the grief of losing a child. However he's tormented by an aggressive black starling and seeks help from a veterinarian to get rid of the bird humanely, over to learn the vet was once a psychiatrist and begins counseling him. Yeah, that sounds weird. [Deadline]
After his dad Will Smith revived his career opposite Cara Delevingne in Suicide Squad, Jaden Smith is hoping some of that good luck will rub off on him. He'll pair up with Delevingne for Life in a Year, which sounds like another teen illness drama that ought to come with a free box of Kleenex. The story follows a 17-year-old boy who learns his girlfriend is dying, so he sets out to give her their entire life together in the year she has left. Aw man, I'm already tearing up. Mitja Okorn is on board to direct from a script co-written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, with Will Smith producing. This will be Jaden's first feature since the box office dud, After Earth. [Deadline]