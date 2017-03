Kate McKinnon & Mila Kunis To Star In 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Every week onwe've seen Kate McKinnon dazzle us with her hilarious impressions, really coming into her own during the Presidential election and the Trump Administration. But she's yet to make the full transition into a breakout film star like others on the show have. Sure, she was probably the best thing about, but a true hit film eludes her. Might a pairing with Mila Kunis indo the trick?McKinnon and Kunis are set to star in the spy comedy, to be directed by Susanna Fogel. The film, which is obviously a callback to James Bond's, followsFogel, who last directed Gillian Jacobs and Leighton Meester in, co-wrote the script with David Iserson.Filming begins this summer, and you know they're going to get someone fun to play the spy. Somebody's got to be able to keep up with these two funny ladies. [ Deadline