Kate McKinnon & Mila Kunis To Star In 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Every week on SNL we've seen Kate McKinnon dazzle us with her hilarious impressions, really coming into her own during the Presidential election and the Trump Administration. But she's yet to make the full transition into a breakout film star like others on the show have. Sure, she was probably the best thing about Ghostbusters, but a true hit film eludes her. Might a pairing with Mila Kunis in The Spy Who Dumped Me do the trick?
McKinnon and Kunis are set to star in the spy comedy, to be directed by Susanna Fogel. The film, which is obviously a callback to James Bond's The Spy Who Loved Me, follows “best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.” Fogel, who last directed Gillian Jacobs and Leighton Meester in Life Partners, co-wrote the script with David Iserson.
Filming begins this summer, and you know they're going to get someone fun to play the spy. Somebody's got to be able to keep up with these two funny ladies. [Deadline]