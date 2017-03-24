3/24/2017
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Now Direct His R-Rated Musical With Channing Tatum
It was more than a year ago that we first learned Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum would be teaming up for an R-rated musical comedy, and at the time I suggested it might be something Gordon-Levitt wanted to direct himself. Well, it took a while, but he's finally come around to thinking that way, too.
Gordon-Levitt will now direct and star in the film, which boasts a script by 21 Jump Street's Michael Bacall that has been likened to Pitch Perfect and Book of Mormon, set to the tune of Top 100 hits. Titled Wingmen, it stars Gordon-Levitt and Tatum as pilots who crash land in Vegas.
This sounds like a blast, as both actors are so multi-talented they can do pretty much anything. This will be Gordon-Levitt's second turn as director after Don Jon, which featured a cameo by Tatum. They've also starred together in Havoc and GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra. [Variety]