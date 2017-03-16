3/16/2017
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Are Finally Starring In A Movie He's Directing
John Krasinski has a couple of directorial features under his belt, including last year's The Hollars. And yet somehow, some way, he has yet to ask his wife Emily Blunt to be in either. That error cries out to be rectified, and fortunately Krasinski is ready to do just that with his film.
Krasinski will write, direct, and star alongside Blunt in A Quiet Place, his first major studio release as a filmmaker. The script by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods was re-written by Krasinski, although Paramount picked it up before he even boarded, showing their confidence in him and the project. That may be why they're keeping plot details under wraps, although THR calls it a supernatural thriller. Producing through Platinum Dunes will be Michael Bay, who worked with Krasinski on 13 Hours.
Production begins this fall. Krasinski will be seen next in Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Detroit Riots movie, and then on the Jack Ryan Amazon series. Blunt is currently filming on Disney's Mary Poppins Returns. She and her husband both appeared in 2011's The Muppets but didn't share any screen time, which just sounds unfair.