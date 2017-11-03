3/11/2017
John Cena To Have More Muscular Role In 'Daddy's Home 2'
One of my favorite angles going into WrestleMania 33 is between John Cena and The Miz. Both are WWE superstars who have broken through into acting, but The Miz is really hammering Cena for being a part-time wrestler, choosing instead to work in Hollywood than the squared circle. Hard to argue with that when every week Cena has landed a new gig, like his upcoming return for the sequel to Daddy's Home.
Deadline reports Cena will have a bigger role in the comedy, which stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, Mel Gibson, and John Lithgow. It looks like this time Wahlberg and Ferrell's characters will be working together rather than feuding, but they'll find new competition in Roger (Cena) who is more macho than both of them. Cena had only a small cameo in the first movie which earned $240M worldwide.
Cena has upcoming roles in military thriller The Wall, and comedy The Pact. Somewhere in there he'll find time to team up with his girlfriend Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and his wife Maryse at WrestleMania 33 because of course he will.
Daddy's Home 2 opens November 10th.