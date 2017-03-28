John Cena Is Full Of Bull In First Trailer For 'Ferdinand'

Talk to a lot of WWE fans and they'll tell you John Cena's poster boy act is a lot of bull. Well now they can take that literally as "Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect" voices the horned title character in, about a bull who doesn't want to enter the ring.The animated film is based on the popular book by Munro Leaf, and centers on Ferdinand, a bull who is a lover not a fighter. He'd much rather be smelling the flowers than butting heads, but when he grows up he is mistaken for a mad bull and chosen to fight. Joining Cena are the voices of Kate McKinnon, David Tennant, Jerrod Carmichael, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, and Gina Rodriguez, with Carlos Saldanha () behind the camera.opens December 15th, meaning it will go up against. That's a bold counter-programming move by 20th Century Fox. Not sure it will pay off but I appreciate the confidence.