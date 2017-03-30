3/30/2017
Jeremy Renner's Out Of 'Mission: Impossible 6', But He's In For 'Ant-Man & The Wasp'
It's been suspected for a while now, but it looks like Jeremy Renner's Marvel commitments will keep him out of Mission: Impossible 6. So if Tom Cruise really is pulling off the most dangerous stunts of his career don't expect Renner to be joining in.
It was telling at the recent CinemaCon presentation of Mission: Impossible 6 that the reveal of the full cast didn't include Renner, but Showbiz411 says they have confirmation he is out. Confirmed to return are Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Sean Harris, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin, joined by new additions Henry Cavill, Sian Brooke, and Vanessa Kirby. They add that Renner will be busy not only with Avengers: Infinity War, but with Ant-Man & the Wasp which begins shooting this summer. Looks like Hawkeye will be part of that, although no official casting has been announced by Marvel yet.
Renner has done two M:I movies as William Brandt, an IMF field operations director alongside Cruise's Ethan Hunt. When Renner came aboard there were rumors he would eventually take over the franchise, but it was at that point that Cruise really started to step things up. There's still one more M:I film on Renner's deal, so either he finds a way to squeeze this one in or we see him come back for M:I 7.