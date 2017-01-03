James Mangold Says There May Be A Black And White ‘Logan’ Sooner Or Later



A few other films have been presented in black and white, Frank Miller’s Sin City, and of course that awesome scene in Kill Bill Vol 1, and more recently George Miller released a “Black and white Chrome Edition” of Mad Max: Fury Road, so there is an appetite for this type of release for the film. Given the bloody R-rating for this movie, this might be the preferred format we may see if the movie ever shows up on basic cable as a means to tone down the violence.



Logan hits theaters March 3rd.



