Jake Johnson Bets Everything In Trailer For Joe Swanberg's 'Win It All'

Forget for a second that Joe Swanberg's latest film,, stars his frequent collaborator Jake Johnson, who he's worked with on, and. If you were to look at the trailer, see how its shot a bit dirtier than Swanberg's other films, and see how the plot is less conversational than his other movies, you might think this was from a totally different director. For that reason alone there's cause to be interested.In a clear change of pace for Swanberg, the story centers on a gambling addict who gets in over his head when he agrees to hold a duffel bag full of money for a criminal, only to bet it all away. Oops. This looks like something different for Johnson, too, so it's good to see the funny guy spread his wings a bit.Also starring Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio, and Aislinn Derbez,hits Netflix on April 7th.