3/09/2017
Jake Johnson Bets Everything In Trailer For Joe Swanberg's 'Win It All'
Forget for a second that Joe Swanberg's latest film, Win It All, stars his frequent collaborator Jake Johnson, who he's worked with on Drinking Buddies, Digging for Fire, and Easy. If you were to look at the trailer, see how its shot a bit dirtier than Swanberg's other films, and see how the plot is less conversational than his other movies, you might think this was from a totally different director. For that reason alone there's cause to be interested.
In a clear change of pace for Swanberg, the story centers on a gambling addict who gets in over his head when he agrees to hold a duffel bag full of money for a criminal, only to bet it all away. Oops. This looks like something different for Johnson, too, so it's good to see the funny guy spread his wings a bit.
Also starring Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio, and Aislinn Derbez, Win It All hits Netflix on April 7th.