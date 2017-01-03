It's Universe Saving Time In New Trailer For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

Following on his successful hosting gig at the Academy Awards, which hadwin an Oscar by the way, Jimmy Kimmel was back on air and introducing the new trailer for. Maybe some luck will rub off and it'll be up for an award next year? Y'never know, but if it's as beloved as the first movie Marvel will probably be more than happy with that.The sequel reunites Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), while adding new team members like Yondu (Michael Rooker), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and former foe Nebula (Karen Gillan) for another universe-saving adventure. The plot remains somewhat out of reach, though. We see them fighting monsters and stuff, but other than the sudden appearance of Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's daddy, Ego the Living Planet, we don't know much about where the story is going. James Gunn has done a bang-up job keeping a tight lid on details.opens May 5th.