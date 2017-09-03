It's Kinky Groundhog Day For Marlon Wayans In First 'Naked' Teaser









Wayans and Tiddes have previously inflicted upon us two A Haunted House movies and Fifty Shades of Black, so you must know what to expect from this new teaser. Wayans plays a groom-to-be who hasn't done anything he was supposed to the night before his wedding. He didn't prepare his vows, learn the dance steps, nothing. Instead he went out for a night on the town and wakes up naked in an elevator. Worse, when the day ends he's back in that same elevator.





Do you care how Wayans gets himself out of this predicament? Neither do I, but Netflix hopes others do which is why they're releasing the film on August 11th.





Every genre has their own version of theformula. Just this week we saw the YA drama get one in, and a couple of years ago we had Tom Cruise in. But does anybody want to ever relive the same day over and over again as part of one of Marlon Wayans and Michael Tiddes' awful comedies? If so, thenis for you, and we probably don't have much to talk about.