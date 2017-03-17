3/17/2017
Isabela Moner Is Focus Of New 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Trailer
When Isabela Moner was given a lead role in Transformers: The Last Knight, I don't think we had any idea it would be this prominent. This is still Mark Wahlberg's movie for the most part, but the last two promos have focused heavily on Moner, perhaps to hit the demographic that likes to buy lots of movie merchandise. Well, that and the new trailer was designed exclusively to play in front of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
Moner leads this latest trailer in her role as Izabella, and just like the clip from the Kids Choice Awards, we see her leading a ragtag group in and out of danger while Bayhem explodes around them. Optimus Prime is on an important mission across time, where he'll not only face his enemies the Decepticons, but also his friends the Autobots. Optimus gone rogue!
Directed by Michael Bay with Mark Wahlberg, Jerrod Carmichael, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and Stanley Tucci starring, Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 23rd.