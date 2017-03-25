Interview: Danny Boyle On 'T2 Trainspotting', Getting The Band Back Together, & More

It was about seven years since the last time I spoke with Danny Boyle, and that was for the James Franco survival film, 127 Hours. In that time Boyle has only continued to make movies that cemented him as a personal favorite, but the one film I didn't expect to see from him was T2 Trainspotting. For one thing, while his 1996 movie Trainspotting is considered a stone cold classic to many, it never really spoke to me. The story of a handful of rebellious Scottish drug users just didn't appeal to me.
But with T2 Trainspotting something has clicked. Maybe it's that I'm older and wiser, and I see some of the same maturity reflected in Renton, Spud, Simon, and Begbie. Well, maybe not so much Begbie. So it was with particular interest that I, along with colleagues Leslie Combemale, Eddie Pasa, Dean Rogers, and others, had a chance to speak with Boyle about the long-awaited sequel. He talked about reuniting with Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Robert Carlyle, and Jonny Lee Miller after all these years, and getting back into the groove. He also talked about the increased expectations that come with doing a sequel, not to mention a sequel to a classic, and of course the possibility of a third film.
You can listen to the interview below, and check out my review of T2 Trainspotting here!