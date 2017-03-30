3/30/2017
Humanity Is Abandoned In The 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' Trailer
The last week has been so overloaded with trailers for 2017's biggest movies that it would have been just plain wrong to not get one for War for the Planet of the Apes. The third film in the epic franchise finds ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) once again in pitched battle against humanity, this time led by the vicious Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson who seems to be in just about every movie this year. Here's the synopsis:
In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.
This won't be the end of the line for these movies, despite director Matt Reeves moving on to The Batman. That's great news because Caesar's evolution has been fascinating to watch. War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14th.