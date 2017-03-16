Hit The Road In New Trailer For 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul'

Fans of Jeff Kinney's mega-popularbooks may have mixed emotions about the fourth film adaptation, 'The Long Haul'. While it promises to include more Heffley family hijinks, the cast for this one is completely new and may take some getting used to. One thing you can definitely count on is that Greg may be older, but he's just as wimpy as ever.Jason Drucker takes over the role of Greg, with Charlie Wright as his older brother Rodrick, Owen Asztalos as Rowley, plus Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott as parents Susan and Frank. We get a better look at all of them in this new full trailer, which has the Heffley's hitting the road to attend grandma's 90th birthday party. Along the way they experience all kinds of problems, like getting attacked by a flock of seagulls. Greg also cooks up another scheme to get famous, and it involves breaking away to attend the video game Player Expo with Rodrick.Directed by David Bowers,opens May 19th, putting it up against. The only reason that's significant is because both movies are from 20th Century Fox, which is playing the counter-programming game against itself. Weird.