3/27/2017
Here's How The Avengers Reacted To The 'Justice League' Trailer
The Avengers may have been created by Marvel as a response to DC's success with the Justice League comic a few years earlier, but on the big screen Marvel's team of heroes are at the top of the pecking order. Over the weekend, Warner Bros. dropped the new Justice League trailer and the response has leaned towards positive, even if it's not overwhelmingly so. The question is whether Zack Snyder has a film that can be a true threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, somebody seems at least a little concerned.
Youtube user DrMachakil has posted a clever mash-up showing the Avengers' reaction to the Justice League trailer, and some of them look worried. Or at least a little bit annoyed at some of the similarities. Tony Stark seems less than pleased at having another playboy billionaire in Bruce Wayne to contend with. The funniest bits are the reaction shots, taken from the party scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron and the argument scene in Captain America: Civil War, to make it seem as if the team is starting to get upset. The whole thing ends with Thor throwing an Asgardian tantrum, before he and the team are forced to confront the reality of their situation.
I don't think the guy who made this is picking a winner in this showdown, but I hope he's right that Marvel has some genuine competition for once. Justice League opens November 17th.