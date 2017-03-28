3/28/2017
Haunting Trailer For David Lowery's 'A Ghost Story' With Casey Affleck & Rooney Mara
Some have begun to classify David Lowery's new film, A Ghost Story, as simply a horror, probably based on the title and early images of a white sheet-clad ghost. But that's not really fair. The film is quite a bit different than that and not at all scary. It's more like a character study of someone who has ceased to exist in our plane of existence, but not in another. Sound interesting? Then this might be for you.
It wasn't for me, though. One of the most divisive movies at Sundance, I fell on the side of disliking Lowery's ambitious effort while appreciating what he had in mind. In simplest terms, it's the story of a dead man who returns to watch over the home he shared with his grieving wife. And it's a tale that spans centuries as Lowery explores the elasticity of time and grief.
Not everybody's cup of tea, but already I can see this one being built into a cult classic. Starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck, A Ghost Story opens July 7th.