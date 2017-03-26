3/26/2017
Han Solo Spinoff Adds 'Sing Street' Actor Ian Kenny
Details keep trickling in about the Star Wars spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, a younger version of Solo. Woody Harrelson keeps chatting about it, and gave us the name of his mentor character, and we also learned what crucial moments in Solo's life will be explored. And now today the film has gained a new cast member.
Sing Street actor Ian Kenny has joined the film in an unspecified role. Hopefully he'll get a chance to play some kind of nemesis to Solo, because Kenny was great as Barry, the bully in John Carney's rousing Irish musical. He joins Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Michael K. Williams, and Emilia Clarke, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.
Production is underway on the film that will hopefully get an official title soon. It already has a May 25th 2018 release date. [Variety]