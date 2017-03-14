Gru Meets His Twin Brother Dru In New 'Despicable Me 3' Trailer

Illumination went all of last year without aormovie, but withandthey still managed over $1.3B total. Now they're returning to a strength with Despicable Me 3, and the latest trailer introduces a brand new character; Gru's brother Dru.That's right, Gru has a twin brother who is better looking and apparently more successful, especially after Gru gets fired for letting '80s-themed villain Balthazar Bratt escape. Looks like Dru is trying to lure his bro back into supervillainy, but Gru may be too domesticated for that at this point.Steve Carell pulls double duty as Gru and Dru, with Trey Parker joining as Bratt, plus the returning Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, and Julie Andrews.opens June 30th.