3/10/2017
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Gets An Entire Room Full Of Writers
As Kong: Skull Island crashes into theaters this weekend, I was surprised to find out that some didn't know it was part of a Warner Bros./Legendary connected Monster-verse along with Godzilla. The next film is 2019's sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which will be followed a year later by Godzilla vs. Kong. And now the writers responsible for putting this ultimate showdown together are beginning to assemble.
Warner Bros. has put together one of those popular "Writers Rooms", and this one will be led by Pirates of the Caribbean scribe, Terry Rossio. He'll be joined by J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5), Patrick McKay and JD Payne (Star Trek Beyond), Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air), TS Nowlin (The Maze Runner), and Lindsey Beer (Barbie).
With that many writers there's ZERO chance Godzilla vs. Kong is the end of anything. These people have been hired to make an even bigger franchise emerge out of all this. Just sayin'. That's assuming 'Skull Island' kills it this weekend. We shall see. [THR]