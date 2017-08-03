Gerard Butler Takes On Nasty Weather In The 'Geostorm' Trailer

If you need a basic everyman actor who can believably save the President of the United States from terrorists, Gerard Butler is your guy. Well now he'll have a chance to save the entire world from bad weather in, the action flick which has been kicking around the Warner Bros. schedule for a while, but now is far enough along to finally have a trailer.Directed by Roland Emmerich's longtime pal Dean Devlin,should have been in theaters last fall but was such a poorly-tested mess Warner Bros. delayed it so expensive reshoots could take place. Presumably the footage from this trailer comes from that, but if not I doubt anyone will care enough to notice. Butler plays a man who must prevent climate control satellites from creating a planet-destroying storm, while at the same time a plot to assassinate the President is uncovered. So Butler is in the right movie after all! And are we sure Devlin didn't secretly have Emmerich direct this ridiculous thing himself? This looks like his handywork.Also starring Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Lara, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Adepero Oduye, and Andy Garcia,opens October 20th.