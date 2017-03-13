Gerard Butler Faces A Personal Crisis In 'A Family Man' Trailer

Every part of the trailer forlooks conventional and familiar, but what's surprising is that it combines two stories that don't necessarily go together. Gerard Butler plays Dane, a busy, work-first corporate headhunter who neglects his family, including his wife played by Gretchen Mol. His boss (Willem Dafoe) puts him and a rival (Alison Brie) as the frontrunners for a big promotion. Dane seems to have the edge, but then there's a twist.That twist involves a major crisis within Dane's family. His son is stricken with a terminal disease and Dane must take stock of what's truly important. I would have thought for a second this was a movie in which Dane tries to eliminate his office competition while pulling wild white-collar stunts-style, but instead it looks like a serious drama. Who would've guessed? I think they give away pretty much every story development from start to finish, but it does look like a solid dramatic role for Butler and a departure from his usual action flicks. It certainly ain'tDirected by producer Mark Williams with Alfred Molina and Dustin Milligan co-starring,hits DirecTV in May.