'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premieres in July; New Teaser and Poster Drop

I'm sure we'll get something more definitive closer to the season premiere, but for now, remind yourself that this whole series is, as always, based on author George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. So, you know, prepare for more ice. And probably more fire, too. And if you want to refresh your memory by reading If you recall when season six ended last year, major changes were happening: Cersei Lannister had killed the remaining members of the Tyrell family, leading to the suicide of her remaining child, King Tommen, and her own crowning as Queen; Dany was making her way to Westeros, dragons and an army in tow; Sansa and Jon Stark were working to reclaim the North; and, of course, the Night's King was waiting to attack the Seven Kingdoms with his legions of undead. This teaser vaguely references all of those things, with quotes from Dany, Qyburn, and Jon Snow, along with animation of the house sigils, like the Targaryen dragons and the Stark direwolves.I'm sure we'll get something more definitive closer to the season premiere, but for now, remind yourself that this whole series is, as always, based on author George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. So, you know, prepare for more ice. And probably more fire, too. And if you want to refresh your memory by reading my season six recaps , go for it.





Did you spend THREE HOURS today watching Facebook Live, trying to figure out whenseason seven would premiere? Did you suffer through watching a block of ice melt - literally? If you didn't, good for you. Because here's all the info you need:season seven premieres on Sunday, July 17, 2017. This penultimate season will have seven episodes, and the show will wrap with a similarly long eighth season.