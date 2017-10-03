'Game Change' Duo & HBO Planning Miniseries On Trump's Presidential "Win"









Recount and Game Change for the network, will be back behind the camera. HBO has acquired the miniseries rights to Halperin and Heilemann's upcoming book which will detail Trump's surprise win over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election. If they don't make Russia a key player then I'm calling it a work of fiction. Jay Roach, who directedandfor the network, will be back behind the camera.





The book isn't slated to hit shelves until 2018 and the miniseries will follow at some point later, maybe after Trump has been impeached. No truth to the rumor that Trump has already requested to play himself. [ Deadline

Nowadays it doesn't feel like a Presidential election until Mark Halperin and John Heilemann have written a book about it. The duo of political reporters helped immortalize Sarah Palin with their 2010 bestselling book,, which was then turned into an Emmy-winning HBO movie directed by Jay Roach. They covered the 2012 election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney with, and you knew it was only a matter of time before they tackled the election of Donald Trump.