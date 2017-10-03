'Game Change' Duo & HBO Planning Miniseries On Trump's Presidential "Win"

HBO has acquired the miniseries rights to Halperin and Heilemann's upcoming book which will detail Trump's surprise win over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election. If they don't make Russia a key player then I'm calling it a work of fiction. Jay Roach, who directed Recount and Game Change for the network, will be back behind the camera.
The book isn't slated to hit shelves until 2018 and the miniseries will follow at some point later, maybe after Trump has been impeached. No truth to the rumor that Trump has already requested to play himself. [Deadline]