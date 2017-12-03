3/12/2017
First Trailers For Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver' Lets The Beat Drop
Remember what was going on with Edgar Wright before he embarked on completing his long-awaited film, Baby Driver? He was wasting a bunch of time trying to conform to Marvel's standards with Ant-Man, and unsurprisingly it didn't work. But once again left to his own devices, Wright is giving us what looks like the perfect combination of his musical tastes, light-hearted comedy, and action-packed sequences.
With the film set to premiere at SXSW we've got a couple of new trailers for Baby Driver, and it looks like a blast. Starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx, the film follows a music-loving, cooler than Hell getaway driver who runs into some trouble with the kingpin he's been working for. Here's the synopsis:
A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Baby Driver opens August 11th.